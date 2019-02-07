|
Helen Lamb Bergeron
Abilene, TX
Helen Bergeron, age 86, of Abilene, Texas, passed away on February 2, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, February 9, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene, with Rev. Stan Allcorn and Dr. Jeff Reid of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church officiating.
Helen was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to Helen and Earl Smith on September 7, 1932. She graduated from Ferguson High School in 1950. She married Lynn Edward Lamb on February 6, 1954. She was a homemaker, preacher's wife and church pianist for most of her adult life before retiring as a secretary from the Oklahoma Baptist General Convention. She taught piano lessons, Sunday school, women's Bible classes and was involved in numerous other church activities. She loved traveling, singing in the choir, gardening and spending time with her family.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Helen Smith; brothers, Earl Jr. and Paul Smith; sisters Fern Whitwell, Marilyn Walker and Linda Smith; her first husband Lynn Lamb; and her second husband Don Bergeron.
Helen is survived by her son Stephen Lamb and his wife Deborah; daughter Cynthia Brandt and husband Tim; son Mark Lamb and wife Tanya; sister Betty Whitwell and husband Dale; grandchildren: James Brandt, John Brandt and wife Amanda, Kara, Cassidy and Christian Lamb; and great grandchildren Isaac, Anna and Sarah Brandt. Helen was also loved by Sharon Watson and Susan Boyes, the daughters of Helen's late husband Don Bergeron, with their husbands Marty and Stuart respectively, and their children Stephen, Matt, Aaron and Dawn, Ian, Kevin, Jennifer, Tricia, and Scotland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the PrimeTimers senior adult ministry at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, Abilene, Texas.
The family of Helen wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of her caregivers at Hendrick Hospice Care and Wesley Court; her pastors Jeff Reid and Stan Allcorn; and her neighbor and friend Bobbye Roberts who lovingly helped care for her in her last days.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 7, 2019