Henry Allen Colwell
Henry Allen Colwell, born November 15, 1936 in Tyler, Texas departed this life on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Golden Creek Healthcare in Navasota.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 9 at 2:00 pm at Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road, College Station, Texas.
Henry was the son of Robert and Ruth Colwell, of Abilene, Texas. The family moved to Abilene from Tyler when Henry was a baby. He grew up there and attended Abilene High School.
Henry was halfback on the Abilene Eagles (nicknamed the "Warbirds") football team that won 49 consecutive games in 1954 through 1957. Henry was proud that he was the first sophomore to letter on that team under Coach Chuck Moser and he served as Co-Captain. Winning three consecutive state titles under Coach Moser, the Dallas Morning News, in 1999 named the team "The Team of the Century - The Greatest Football Team in Texas".
Henry met Sylvia Joyce Hamilton, the love of his life, while in High School where she was a cheerleader. Henry played football for Texas A&M College as a freshman and sophomore under Coach Bear Bryant. He transferred to Abilene Christian College and he and Sylvia married as they both continued in their studies and Henry played football for the Wildcats.
After college graduation, Henry taught Texas History at Abilene Cooper High School where he coached baseball and football.
In 1971, Henry and Sylvia moved their family to Bryan, Texas where Henry taught at Bryan High School for four years and also served as assistant football coach under head coach Merrill Green there for thirteen years. Henry became Assistant Principal in 1975.
Coach Colwell left that position to serve as Executive Director of Planning and Operations for ten years before retiring from the school district in 1994. Henry established the first Grounds Maintenance Department in the District. After retirement, he continued to serve the Bryan schools as a member of the Bryan I.S.D. School Board for six years.
Henry was a lifelong member of The Church of Christ. Henry and Sylvia loved travelling together, having backyard barbeques with family and friends, gardening, woodcarving and tending their herd of Simmental cattle.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Bobbie McKillup and Jeannie Smith and a baby daughter.
Henry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sylvia; his son, Robby Neil Colwell and wife, Michelle of Bryan and their two sons Chase Colwell and wife Jaimie of Bryan and Taylor Paul Colwell and wife Charlene of Brookline, Massachusetts; and also their son, Rick Allen Colwell and wife, Selina of Bryan and their daughter Channing Miller and husband, Brian of College Station; and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Janda of Thornton Colorado.
Henry's family gives their heartfelt thanks to the extraordinary caregivers who helped keep Henry comfortable and provided company for him these many months. We are indebted to Bruce, Kaylynn and the entire Encompass staff and to Pam Davenport and Mary Moffett. We pray God's richest blessings on them.
Donations in memory of Henry may be made to The Bryan I.S.D. Education Foundation.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020