Henry (Hank) Pitman passed away in Wylie, TX (Collin County) on 10/15/2019. He was born on 6/12/1939 in Danvers, MA. Hank graduated from North Andover MA High School in 1959 where he participated in varsity football and track. After graduating, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1960 and was stationed at Webb Air Force Base in Big Spring, TX, where he met and married the love of his life. From 1968-2005, he lived in Abilene, TX and worked in the meat department of Safeway, Sam's, and Wal-Mart.
He spent much time with his two sons, sharing with them his love of carpentry, camping, hunting, and snow skiing. He also enjoyed watching many different sports. His favorite teams were the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. He had many happy memories of times spent with his beloved mother and father-in-law, Era and Willis Cornutt, on their farm in west Texas. He felt welcomed and at home by all Texans after moving from the Boston area. Following his time in Abilene, he and his wife moved to Wylie, TX, in 2005, where he was a member of the First Baptist Church and lived there until his death. During his time in Wylie, he enjoyed spending time with family and his loyal Schnauzer dog, Tyler, who was his constant companion. He spoke fondly of the many travels he enjoyed with his family, and the opportunity of being "Papa" to two amazing grandsons.
Henry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pauline Pitman, of Wylie; sons Chris Pitman and Craig Pitman and his wife Perrine; grandsons, Garrett and Lane Pitman; brother Harold Pitman and wife Nancy of York, PA; sister Marion Dulong and husband David of West Hatfield, MA and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Jacob Harold and Marion F. (Gill) Pitman; a brother William Pitman and sister June Pitman.
Visitation in Wylie will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at the Allen Funeral Home.
A second visitation will be held in Colorado City Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. at the Kiker-Seale Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow at the Loraine Cemetery.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations by check to: Prelude Clubhouse, P.O. Box 864301, Plano, TX 75086. Or by PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/2076832. For more info about this charity, please visit: http://www.preludeclubhouse.org.
