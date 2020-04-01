|
Hermaleen Westbrook Widdows
Abilene - Hermaleen Westbrook Widdows, 76, died March 29, 2020 at MCA in Arlington, Texas after a short illness. Her funeral proceedings are directed by Elliott- Hamil Funeral Home in Abilene. A funeral is not able to be arranged at this time with the restrictions so the family will arrange a memorial service for her for all those who loved and cared for her to attend at a later date.
Born November 6, 1943 Los Angeles, California to Herman and Earleen Westbrook from Old Glory, Texas, was raised in Hale Center, Texas. She received an Associate's degree from Cisco Junior College in Child Development that she used to run and later open her own child day care center. She married Wayne Widdows on May 29, 1976 in Abilene, Texas where they raised 5 children. She was a devoted Christian. Family and friends were her priority. She was there to listen to anyone who needed her and had a loving caring heart. Her laughter would light up the room like a ray of sunshine. Her family pays this tribute to her:
The Watcher
By Margaret Widdemer
She always leaned to watch for us
Anxious if we were late,
In winter by the window,
In summer by the gate,
And though we mocked her tenderly
Who had such foolish care,
The long way home would seem more safe,
Because she waited there.
Her thoughts were all so full of us,
She never could forget,
And so I think that where she is
She must be watching yet.
Waiting 'til we come home to her
Anxious if we are late
Watching from Heaven's window
Leaning from Heaven's gate.
Hermaleen is preceded in death by her parents Rev. Herman and Earleen Westbrook, husband Wayne Widdows, sister Dois Collins, brother Darwin Westbrook, and granddaughter Hermaleen Haney.
Survived by daughter, Kalah and husband Andrew from England Southend on sea, daughter, Laneva and husband Russell from Ponder, Texas, son, OL and wife Colleen Gardner of Kansas, daughter, Vonda and husband Billy Sterling of Oklahoma, son, Preston and wife Crystal of Arlington, Texas. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020