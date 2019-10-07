Services
Abilene Funeral Home, Inc. - Abilene
3349 N. 12th Street
Abilene, TX 79603
325-672-7400
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Abilene Funeral Home, Inc. - Abilene
3349 N. 12th Street
Abilene, TX 79603
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
Abilene Funeral Home, Inc. - Abilene
3349 N. 12th Street
Abilene, TX 79603
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church
Herminia Andrade Moreno


1951 - 2019
Herminia Andrade Moreno Obituary
Herminia Andrade Moreno

Abilene - Herminia Andrade Moreno, 68, passed away October 04, 2019. Funeral Mass will be at 10A.M. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church with Father Emilio Sosa and Deacon Victor Ramirez officiating. Burial will follow at 11 A.M. at Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.

Mrs. Moreno was born January 14, 1951, in Harlingen, Texas to Reymundo and Nieves Andrade. She married the love of her life Jesse Moreno, and to this union three children were born. After living in Fort Worth Herminia and her family moved to Abilene where she spent the remainder of her days. She volunteered with the Crime Victims Crisis Center and the funeral meals committee at St. Vincent's Catholic Church.

Mrs. Moreno was preceded in death by both her parents.

Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband Jesse Moreno of Abilene, devoted daughters Kathryn Leet and husband Tony of Abilene, Jackie Moreno Solis and husband Jorge of Richardson, and Jessie Fickel and husband Jonathan of Abilene, brothers Joe Andrade and Roy Andrade of Abilene, and a sister Irene Rodriguez of San Antonio, as well as three precious grandchildren: Jesse Robert Moreno Leet, Anthony Andrade Leet and Georgiana Jacqueline Solis.

The family will receive friends at a visitation on Monday, October 7 from 6 P.M.-8 P.M.,at Abilene Funeral Home Inc. A reading of the rosary will begin at 6:30P.M.

Online condolences and guest book may be signed at www.abilenefuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 7, 2019
