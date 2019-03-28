|
Herschel Lee McCormick
Abilene, TX - Herschel McCormick, 84, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. Funeral services will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest with Rev. Amanda Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 on Friday, March 29, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Herschel was born October 14, 1934 in Paris, Texas to Herschel D. and Bessie Lee (Stockton) McCormick. He served in the United States Navy for 4 years. While in the Navy his ship was docked in Wales England for a week. It was there that he met his future wife, Maureen. They met at a dance and kept in touch by writing letters. In one of those letters Herschel proposed to Maureen. Upon being discharged from the Navy, Herschel and Maureen married in 1957 and he brought Maureen from a seaport town to the middle of nowhere, Abilene, which has been their home since 1958.
Herschel worked in public service as a firefighter for 27 years, retiring from the Abilene Fire Department in 1988. After retiring from the fire department, he worked for the Embassy Suites and then the Courtyard by Marriott as their chief engineer for 11 years. He then worked for Home Instead for 7 years. Herschel was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Lee Ann Garcia in 1995, his father, Herschel D. McCormick, his mother and step-father, Bessie Lee Fletcher and Jack Fletcher.
Herschel is survived by his wife of 61 years, Maureen McCormick; one daughter, Sherry McCormick of Abilene; one grandson, Adam Garcia and his wife Nichole of Abilene; one great-grandson, Oliver Lee Garcia; as well as three brothers-in-law, Tom Hitchings, Philip Hitchings and David Hitchings; and one sister-in-law, Margaret Williams, all of Swansea South Wales, UK.
Memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 28, 2019