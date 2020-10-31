Hollie Wade Shaw
Abilene - Hollie Wade Shaw 93 of Anson, Texas passed away Friday, October 30th, 2020. Graveside Service will be held Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 2pm at the Stith Cemetery with Minister Marshal Helm officiating. Viewing will be held Tuesday from 11-5pm at the North's Funeral Home.
Wade was born May 2, 1927 on the farm in Stith TX, to John and Mattie Shaw. He received his primary education from Stith Schools. After high school he joined and served honorably in the United States Marines. on June 30, 1948 he married Genoa Wines who preceded him in death August 25, 2010. He was a member of the Hawley Methodist Church. Wade worked for Texas National Gas Plant in Stith and then transferred to Gainesville, TX. After retiring, they moved to Hawley and he lived there and then moved to Vally View Care Center. In his spare time Wade loved to fish and set trout lines on the Clear Fork on the Brazos.
Wade was preceded in death by parents Michael John Shaw and Mattie Sue Harris-Shaw, brothers: MJ Shaw, Warren Shaw, Little John Shaw, sisters; Daisy Mashburn, Maple Mashburn, and Roxi Meeks. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Valley View Care Center for the support and care they gave Uncle Wade over the years.