Abilene Funeral Home, Inc. - Abilene
3349 N. 12th Street
Abilene, TX 79603
Hollis Wilson

Hollis Wilson Obituary
Hollis Wilson

Hollis Wilson, 86, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Elmcrest Baptist Church, 517 N. Pioneer Dr. with Pastor Steven Elliott officiating, Inurnment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.

Hollis was born August 08,1933, in Abilene, Texas to Luther and Ruth Wilson. Hollis lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico from 1965 to1981. This is where he discovered his love for hiking, looking for arrow heads and enjoyed cutting and polishing precious stones.

Hollis was preceded in death by his parents Luther and Ruth Wilson and daughter LaDena Toche.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Melba Lavender Wilson of Abilene; two sons: Eddie Wilson and Tommy Wilson both of New Mexico, one daughter: Debbie Brink and husband Walter of New Mexico; three brothers: Roland Wilson and wife Gale of Coleman, Bud Wilson and wife Lenda of Lancaster, South Carolina and Willis Boyd Wilson and wife Kay of Abilene and 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and his loving pet companion Sugar.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -