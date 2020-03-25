|
Holly Elizabeth Williams
Abilene - Holly Elizabeth Williams, 31, of Abilene, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Hamby Cemetery with Greg Clemmer, officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Holly was born on March 20, 1989 in N. Richland Hills, Texas. She graduated from Abilene High School in 2008. Holly owned and operated the West Dale Market in Winters, Texas and Holly's Auto in Abilene.
Holly was an accomplished rider, having started riding horses when she was just a toddler in diapers. She rode at the Callahan County playdays and went on to ride in the West Texas Barrel Racing Association and the National Barrel Horse Association, competing in popular rodeo events including the Western Heritage Classic matched horse races, also the Stamford Texas Cowboy Reunion matched horse races where she won on more than one occasion. Friends and family have been describing Holly as "beautiful", "a sweet lady", "a great mom to Axton", and "having a smile that just lights a room."
Holly was preceded in death by her mother, Lorna Thompson and her grandparents, Bill Williams and Lauren and Pearl Audean Bautisto.
Holly is survived by her son, Axton Lee Chiappone of Clyde, Texas; her parents, Jimmy and Cathy Williams of Abilene; one brother, Jeff Williams and wife Kelcey of Abilene; one sister, Shanna Martini and husband Jason of Waco, Texas; her grandmother, Shirley Williams of Abilene; two step-brothers, Brandon Cowling and Jason Cowling both of Abilene; one step-sister, Angela Cowling of Abilene; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Sartor, Cody Erin, Talon Pratt, Ed Kindra, Marshall Metts, John D. Curtis, and Hank McMahan.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020