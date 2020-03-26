Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
3:00 PM
Hamby Cemetery
Holly Elizabeth Williams Obituary
Holly Elizabeth Williams

Abilene - Holly Elizabeth Williams, 31, of Abilene, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Family and friends of Holly are asked to gather at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, to join the funeral procession which will leave at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 going to Hamby Cemetery for her graveside services at 3 p.m. Friday, March 27. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
