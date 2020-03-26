|
Holly Elizabeth Williams
Abilene - Holly Elizabeth Williams, 31, of Abilene, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Family and friends of Holly are asked to gather at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, to join the funeral procession which will leave at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 going to Hamby Cemetery for her graveside services at 3 p.m. Friday, March 27. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020