Homer J. Flint Jr.
Abilene - Homer James Flint Jr. 75 of Abilene passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:05pm at Hendrick Medical Center. Funeral Services will be held Saturday June 6, 2020 at 1:00pm at Wildfire Global Church located at 1226 Oak St. Abilene, TX, 79606. Visitation will be held Friday June 5, 2020 from 6-8pm at North's Funeral Home.
Homer was born January 21, 1945 in Columbus, GA to Catherine Watt and Homer James Flint Sr. Homer received his primary education from Columbus public schools. After High School he worked for Bill Heard Chevrolet in Columbus Georgia. In the early 90's Homer relocated to Abilene, TX where he worked for Henry Services Incorporated for many years. He also worked in the Dining Hall at Dyess Airforce base. Homer loved to watch wrestling with his late nephew Stephen Flint, and he loved to be around family and friends.
Homer was preceded in death by parents Homer James Flint Sr., and Catherine Watt Flint: sons Steve Flint, Homer Flint III; grandson Zeke Flint; nephew Stephen Flint; brother George Watt Jr.; and sister Margaret Ann Jackson.
Left to cherish his memories are: wife Mattie Glenn of Columbus GA, son Jermaine Flint of Columbus GA. sister Barbara Taylor of Columbus GA. brothers Torome Flint of Abilene, Texas, Jerome Flint of Columbus, Georgia, Pastor Henry Flint (Chong) of Abilene, Texas and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.