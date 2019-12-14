|
Howard Glen Cagle, 94, of Abilene passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, in Abilene.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Church of Christ, 650 E. Ambler. Private interment will be at Elmwood Memorial Park. A visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, from 5:30 to 7:30 at Hillcrest Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 US Hwy 277 S.
Howard was born on August 10, 1925, in Abilene, Texas to Vernon Cagle and Elsie Glover Cagle. He married his high school sweetheart, Winnie Ruth Rogers of Big Spring, on May 28, 1945. They enjoyed 65 years of life together until her passing in 2010. They loved epic vacations including countless cruises, playing games, playing tennis, their kids, grandkids, great grandkids, ACU, and ending conversations with "Come to Abilene!" They spent decades as faithful members at Woodlawn and Hillcrest Churches of Christ.
He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy. He was a proud graduate of Rice University, and worked for Schlumberger, the Texas Railroad Commission, independent oilman John R. Thompson, and drove cars for Enterprise until he was 88. He loved to whistle, sing hymns, watch football, and visit with his family.
Howard is survived by his children, Becky Douglass (Gary), Terry Cagle (Becki); grandchildren, Michelle Chaney (CJ), Paul Douglass (Kim), Courtney Drysdale (Jason), Carlee Kumler (Josh); great grandchildren, Alyssa Chaney, Caleb Chaney, Evan Chaney, Clark Drysdale, Lucy Drysdale; sister in-law, Pat Anderson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Howard was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Milton Cagle, who was killed in Korea and awarded a Purple Heart; and his beloved Winnie, who he missed every day for the last 9 years.
The family suggests sending memorial contributions to the Hillcrest Church of Christ to be used in the audio/visual area or World Bible School.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019