Howard "Chick" Chatman Laster
Baird - Howard Chatman "Chick" Laster, age 79, of Baird, Texas passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice Care facility in Abilene, Texas.
Chick was born in the family home in Hulsey Bend, Oil Trough, Independence County, Arkansas on September 27, 1939 to Jim Laster and Gladys Magness Laster. He began his school career in the red, one-room Hulsey Bend school house - located across the road from his birthplace - that was built by his great-grandfather Jimmy Laster and attended by his grand-father George Reather Laster and his father Jim Laster. As his family sought work as itinerant cotton and farm workers, he also lived and attended school in Dermott, Arkansas and later in the Oakland Bay area in California where his family migrated in search of a more prosperous life. In 1957 he joined the U.S. Army. He attended and was stationed at the U.S. Army Signal School, Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, Fort Elmendorf - Fort Richarson, Alaska Territory, and Fort Lewis Washington state. He served in the signal corp, specialized in radio technology and received the Good Conduct Medal.
On September 28, 1958, he married Audrey Lavonne "Tootie" Wilson. Together they raised two sons: Michael H. "Mike" Laster and Richard J. "Rick" Laster. In 1962 he and Lavonne relocated their family from the Oakland Bay area to Brownwood, Texas. The Laster family lived in Bangs, Early and Kermit, Texas.
On September 5, 1995, Chick married Donna Jean Potter Phillips. For the past 20 plus years Chick and Donna have made their home in Baird, Texas.
Chick enjoyed a varied career as a television and organ repair technician, a salesman for Montgomery Wards and Sears, an automotive salesman and as a cowboy, ranch hand and cutting horse trainer. His life passion was training and working with cutting horses. As a horse trainer he was privileged to be a contestant in multiple NCHA Cutting Horse Futurity competitions in Fort Worth and countless horse shows and cuttings across Texas.
Chick was preceded in death by: father, Jim Laster, and his wife, Lavern Laster; mother Gladys Magness Laster; sisters Patsy Laster, Toni Laster, Polly Laster White and brother Darrell "Dilly" Laster. He is survived by: wife, Donna Laster of Baird; son, Mike Laster & Raul Poggi of Houston; son, Rick Laster & Kelly Laster of Leander; two step-daughters: Rhonda & Dan Ramano of Chapin, South Carolina and Trina & Sean Eaton of Lake Brownwood; sister, Doris Laster Halderman of Prescott, Arizona; sister-in-law, Sidsel Laster of California; aunt, Wanda Jo Laster Kuchler & cousin, Pam Laster Smith of Batesville, Arkansas; Patsy & Steve Blue and family of Dumas, Texas; Terri Brice of Lake Brownwood; eleven grand-children: Kathleen, Elizabeth & Brian Laster, Brandi England, Bridget Dail, Summer Byrne, Michael Olivari, Jason Luker, Melissa Valesquez, Camaro McBride and Zachary McBride; eleven great grand-children and numerous cousins, nieces & nephews and other extended family members and friends in Arkansas, California and Texas.
Services for Chick Laster will be held at Bailey Howard Funeral Home, 105 Oak Street, Clyde, Texas 79510. Visitation at the funeral home will begin at 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Funeral Services, with Tom Merryman officiating, will be held at Bailey Howard at 10:00 am Friday, September,27, 2019. Interment services will follow the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. prompt on Friday at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 7475 West Lake Road, Abilene, Texas 79605.
The family would like to thank all of Chick's doctors and caregivers at the Veterans Administration, Hendrick Hospital - Abilene and Hendrick Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Chick Laster to Hendrick Hospice Care https://ows.hendrickhealth.org/donate/hospice.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 25, 2019