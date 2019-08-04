|
Huda Bragalone
Fairview - Huda Maria (ne'e Hassen) Bragalone, 84, of Fairview, Texas passed peacefully on July 31, 2019, while surrounded by family. Born to D. and Frieda Hassen in Stamford, Texas, Huda developed her impeccable taste and style working in "Hassens" - the family clothing store, and was the 1952 valedictorian of Stamford High School. Huda earned a Bachelor of Arts in speech therapy at Texas Tech University, where she was Phi Beta Kappa and a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. After college, Huda worked at the USO in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where she met the love of her life, Ray Bragalone, then a young Army officer. They married in 1960 and raised a family of four, all of whom live in the Dallas area. Everywhere she lived, Huda was a tireless community volunteer, including with the Catholic Church, the Girl Scouts, and the Fort Leavenworth Thrift Store. Later in life, she shared Ray's love of golf, and enjoyed participating in the Heritage Ranch Ladies' Golf Association while a resident there. Above all else, Huda loved to spoil her eight grandchildren, whom she adored. Huda's loving nature, servant heart, and legendary hugs will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
Huda is survived by her brother, Fareed Hassen and his wife, Jane, of Stamford; her sister, Nadia Hassen, of Stamford; son, Jeff, and his wife, Mickie and their daughter, Annabelle, of Dallas; daughter, Pam and her husband, Tom Arceneau and their sons, Tristan and Connor, of Lucas; son, Bob, and his wife, Emily and their children, Becky, Bobby, and Blake, of Lewisville; and daughter, Stacey and her husband, Greg Bruenning and their children, Jacob and Isabella, of Fairview.
On Wednesday, August 7th, services will begin with a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas, followed by a Celebration of Huda's Life from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Heritage Ranch Country Club, 465 Scenic Ranch Circle, in Fairview, Texas.
On Thursday, August 8th, a funeral and mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1515 N. Greenville Avenue, Allen, Texas followed immediately by a reception at the Church fellowship hall.
In 2004, Huda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Col. Raymond A. Bragalone. Huda's final resting place will be with Ray at DFW National Cemetery.
After Ray's passing, it gave Huda great joy to administer a scholarship fund that was founded in Ray's honor for college-bound high school seniors. Her children have pledged to continue the scholarship fund, now renamed to include Huda. Donations may be made in Huda's memory to the Ray and Huda Bragalone Memorial Scholarship Fund, Inc., 2200 Ross Ave., Suite 4500 W, Dallas, Texas 75201.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 4, 2019