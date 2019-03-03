|
|
Hugh Swift
Wichita Falls - Hugh Swift, 88, formerly of Abilene passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 in Wichita Falls.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1 PM Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10 to 12 prior to the service in the funeral home chapel.
Swift was born on April 26, 1930 in Carrizo Springs, Texas. The son of the late L.B. Rainey and Gladys Havens Rainey. Swift graduated from Irving High School and entered the Air Force. He married Melba Mae Chaffin on June 29, 1950 in Waco, TX and were blessed with almost 65 years of marriage until her passing in 2015. Swift was assigned to the Fire Service for his entire career and ultimately retired as the Fire Chief at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene. He was a master mason and member of the Masonic Lodge and was a member of the Methodist Church.
Swift is survived by his daughter Shelly Taylor, her husband, Gary, of Wichita Falls, and grandson Tanner Taylor of Seattle, Washington; sister, Donna.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 3, 2019