Ida Flo Brooks
Abilene, TX - Ida Flo Brooks, died peacefully on Sunday the 17th of March at the Hendrick Hospice Care facility from complications resulting from being diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at The Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. Memorial services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the St. James United Methodist Church with Pastor Dot Lea, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Born Ida Flo Boyett on March 26, 1930 in Silsbee, Texas to her parents, Verna Mae Hargrove Boyett and Ezra Leon Boyett. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Lawrence Coldren and her brother, Harold Leon Boyett.
A graduate of Texas Christian University, she was a teacher, homemaker and avid musician for all her life. She taught many generations of Texans in public school, many generations of piano students to make beautiful music and her own children to be proud Texans. She was the pianist/organist for the church for almost her entire life and served her Lord through playing for weddings and funerals.
She is survived by her loving husband, Glen Edwin Brooks of Abilene, TX; her children, Candyce Caye Coldren Key and husband, Bryan of Throckmorton, TX; Cade Lawrence Coldren and wife, Mary of Fort Collins, CO; Kyle Boyett Coldren and wife, Susan of Chesapeake, VA; and Cody Flo Coldren Carson and husband, Darren of Eula, TX; her step-children, Patrick Kelly and wife, Brenda of Tracy, CA, David Brooks and wife, Annette of Eloy, AZ, and Janice Herrera and husband, Robert of Woodridge, IL; her grandchildren, Allison Key Cope and husband, Brian of Belton, TX, Cade Key and wife, Morgan of College Station, TX, Ethan Coldren of Fort Collins, CO, Miranda Coldren of Fort Collins, CO, Virginia Coldren of College Park, MD, Destiny Carson Gruben and husband, John of Rotan, TX, and Dakota Carson of Eula, TX; her great-grandchildren, Ryne Cope of Belton, TX, and soon-to-be Tray Key of College Station, TX; and a number of step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend our respect and gratitude to the professionals at both the Windcrest Alzheimer's Care Center and the Hendrick Hospice Care facility for the loving professional care they provided our wife/mother/grandmother during her time struggling with Alzheimer's.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation either to the , North Central Texas Chapter, 301 So. Pioneer Dr. Suite 105, Abilene, TX 79605, or Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, TX 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 19, 2019