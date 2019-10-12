|
Ila Mae Purcell Naron
Buffalo Gap - Ila Mae Purcell Naron, 81, formerly of Buffalo Gap, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home, in a suburb of Dallas, after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 14, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene, Texas. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, at First Baptist Church in Buffalo Gap with Pastor Chuck Gililland officiating. Burial will follow in Belle Plain Cemetery in Callahan County, Texas.
The daughter of Ila Ruby (Sadler) and Charlie Orbin Purcell, she was born on March 19, 1938 in Cross Cut (Brown County), Texas. The majority of her life was spent in Taylor County, Texas. She married Leon Naron on July 25, 1968 in Abilene.
Ila was an accomplished author, having written for multiple magazines and newspapers, as well as having published several books. She had a national membership to the Writers Guild and the Business and Professional Women's Association. She worked in the country music industry as a singer/songwriter/promoter/manager. She wrote songs that she recorded, as well as songs that were recorded by other artists. Later in life, she turned her attention to promoting health and wellness with her own natural health clinic, where she practiced and taught massage therapy. She loved to dance, play games and spend time with family. Ila was a member of First Baptist Church - Buffalo Gap and the Order of the Eastern Star.
Ila was preceded in death by her parents, and by her husband Leon Naron on February 24, 2015.
Survivors include her son, Orbin Lesly and wife Carole of Buffalo Gap; two daughters, Veonna Lewis and husband Roger of Wauneta, Nebraska, and Amber Goldman of Dallas; a sister, Jerene Holt and husband Ted of Buffalo Gap; and one brother, Leo Purcell and wife Mary of Clyde. Ila is also survived by five grandchildren, Kalen Gardner of Amarillo, Kiersten McIntyre and husband Cody of Seminole, Colton Lesly of Buffalo Gap, Brin Lewis Garcia of Marietta, Minnesota, and Jarrod Draper of Benkelman, Nebraska; and four great-grandchildren, Tinley McIntyre, Taylor McIntyre, Celeste Garcia, and Maizie Lewis.
Serving as pallbearers will be Colton Lesly, Cody McIntyre, Billy Flint, ll, Billy Flint, lll, Larry Fernandez, Sr., Larry Fernandez, Jr., Slade Cupps, Charlie Purcell, and Levi Purcell. Ted Holt and Leo Purcell will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure (Breast Cancer), 7412 University Ave Unit 2, Lubbock, TX 79423-1486; or Belle Plain Cemetery.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019