Ildefonso "Poncho" Flores, 65, of Abilene passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Dallas, TX.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Abilene Municipal Cemetery. A visitation and rosary will be held from 3 to 5 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel.
Ildefonso was born on April 14, 1954 in Terlinqua, TX., to Merced G. Flores and Margarita Leyva Flores. He married the love of his life, Juanita Calderon on December 23, 1983 in Abilene, TX.
Ildefonso is survived by his wife of 35 years, Juanita Flores; mother, Margarita L. Flores; children, Ildefonso Flores Jr., Steven Ildefonso Flores, Andrew Ortiz III, Joe Anthony Calderon; grandchildren, Anyssa Flores, Alyssa Flores, Mariah Flores, Sabrina Orona, Brianna Beaver, Steven Flores Jr., Khristian Flores, Alizar Flores, Merced Flores, Arabella Flores, Joey Calderon, Jacob Calderon; sisters, Juanita Flores, Maggie Flores, Julia Flores, Rosita Flores; brothers, Robert Flores, Merced Flores Jr.; great grandchildren, Jasiah Mendez, Alizah Mendez, Kreed Flores, Julian Flores, Issac Flores, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends.
Poncho was preceded in death by his father, Merced G. Flores; two brothers, Eliazar Flores and Rogelio Flores.
Once you met Poncho, you had a friend for life. He enjoyed walking and going to the Rose Park Senior center for exercise and to play pool and visit with friends. Poncho also enjoyed spending time with family, music and dancing. His beautiful smile and kind heart will be missed.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019