Illa Pauline Baldwin



Anson - ANSON - ILLA PAULINE BALDWIN, 77, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Anson General Hospital. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.



Born May 7, 1943 in Stuart, OK, Pauline was a daughter of the late Edward Allen and Goldie Pauline (Reich) Thompson. Pauline married Dan Baldwin July 30, 1971. He preceded her in death in 2009. Pauline was a homemaker and a member of Bethel Baptist Church.



Pauline was preceded in death her parents, her husband, one son (Billy James Applegate), one daughter (Brenda Yvonne Applegate), five sisters and three brothers.



Survivors include four sons, Danny Applegate (and wife, Linda) of Georgetown, Marshall Reynolds (and wife, Christina) of Taylor, David Reynolds (and wife, Glo) of Lavon and Kevin Baldwin of Anson; 22 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and three on the way.



Family visitation will be 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home, 732 Ave. I in Anson.









