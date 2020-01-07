|
|
Imogene Lott
Imogene Lott, 90, passed away softly and tenderly on January 4, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 277 S. in Abilene at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park where her earthly remains will be laid to rest with her husband. The family will receive friends on Friday evening at the funeral home from 5-7pm.
Imogene was born in Jefferson, Texas to the late Augustus and Ollie Mae (Rhodes) Jones. She moved to Abilene in 1949 and settled with her beloved husband the late Bernest James Lott, Sr. where they raised their four children. Her spiritual journey began the following Sunday after her marriage. She joined Antioch Christian Methodist Church (C.M.E.) in Abilene. She was a very active and faithful member of the church and participated in several Boards and Auxiliaries.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, children, Sandra Kay Lott; and Robert Dale Lott.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories her daughter, Brenda Faye Glover (Arthur); son, Bernest James Lott, Jr.; sister, Onnie Mae Wrencher; and grandchildren, Everett D. Lott (Gretchen), Bernest Johanan Lott, Phyleshia Lott, Lauren Ward (Israel) and Dr. Malcom Glover; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. To leave condolences for the Lott family please visit www.eliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020