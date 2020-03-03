|
|
Imogene Munselle
Abilene - Imogene Munselle, 80, of Abilene passed away on March 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 Hwy. 277 S. in Abilene with Pastor Larry Baird officiating. Interment will follow in Potosi Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6-8pm at the funeral home.
Imogene was born in Abilene on April 20, 1939 to the late Robert A. and Mealie (Light) Hicks. She grew up in Abilene and attended Abilene High School. She married Jimmy Munselle on Feb. 24, 1956 and enjoyed many years together before his passing. Imogene worked several places to include US Brass, Timex, and Hendricks Hospital. However her greatest job was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a strong walk with, God and was a member of Abundant Life Apostolic Ministries. It is her faith that sustained her as she was a 4 time cancer survivor. She enjoyed shopping at, "GW" and loved visiting Big Bend. She will be remembered for her tender heart and compassion to others, she never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents; 4 sisters; 1 brother; and a great-grandson.
She is survived by her children, Gary Munselle, Sabrina Munselle, Darrell and his wife Sandra Munselle all of Abilene; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and friends. To leave condolences to the Munselle family or sign her online guestbook please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020