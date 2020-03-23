|
IMOGENE MURPHY
HAWLEY - HAWLEY - IMOGENE MURPHY, 85, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home in Hawley. Private graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Hawley Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.
Born September 21, 1934 in Roscoe, Imogene was a daughter of the late Preston and Sally (Rankin) Brown. She graduated from Highland High School in 1952 and married Eugene Murphy August 14, 1952. Eugene preceded her in death in June 23, 2012. Imogene worked many years at Timex and later retired Lockheed-Martin. She was a longtime faithful member of Clearfork Baptist Church in Hawley.
Imogene was preceded in death by her husband, one son (Terry Murphy), and a brother and sister-in-law (Phil and Wanda Brown).
Survivors include one son, Steve Murphy (and wife, Melinda); two daughters, Connie Murphy and Debra Cory (and husband, Doug); a daughter-in-law, Dianna Murphy; grandchildren, Cody and Jody Cory, Janson and Shelia Cory, Alisha and Dusty Moss, Diane Nieves, Patrick and Jordee Murphy, Julie and Cody Parrot, Justin and Kaci Murphy; great-grandchildren, Colin and Connor Cory, Emily and Marcus Johnson, Tyler Nieves, Karrigan and Jackson Parrot, Braylen, Kaysen and Lennyn Murphy, Kamry and Kyler Cory, Jace and Ky Murphy, Cayden and Westin Moss; two great great-grandchildren, Gracie and Ty Johnson; and one brother, James Brown (and wife, Mone).
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020