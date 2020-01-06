|
|
Ina L. Hickman Gilbreth
Clyde - Ina L. Hickman Gilbreth passed from her Earthly Life to her Heavenly Home on January 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, at First Baptist Church I n Clyde with Dr. Toby Henson officiating. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday at Bailey-Howard Funeral Home in Clyde.
Ina was born on November 4, 1923, to Eva Pruitt Hickman and Emmitt W. Hickman near Tuscola, Texas. Attending Grass Burr Knob School, then Cedar Gap School and graduating from Wylie High School, she became employed in the grocery industry in Abilene where she met and married widower Lucian B. Gilbreth in 1944, taking on the mothering of his four young children -- Billie Jean, Jo Ann, Linda Kay and James David. They welcomed new arrival Terry in 1946, followed twelve years later by Pamela.
The Gilbreths continued to work in the grocery business and opened their own multi-faceted enterprise, the "Dash Inn" café and grocery, in Tye, Texas, in 1954. They remained there, serving the growing community throughout the building of Dyess Air Force Base, until 1965.
The family later moved to the farm in Clyde, Texas, and Ina chose further employment at Furr's Supermarket in Abilene where she worked until her retirement. A widow since 1991, she lived independently and became intensely involved in the Clyde community and churches.
She has resided in the Holiday Hills Nursing and Memory Care Center in Coleman, Texas, since 2012.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucian B. Gilbreth and a daughter, Billie Jean Gilbreth Luther. She is also pre-deceased by her parents, one sister Eula Hickman Morse, her brothers L.D. Hickman and Wallace Hickman and numerous other extended family members.
Ina's immediate survivors include her five living children- Jo Ann Yancy, Linda McIlhaney (Bill), James David Gilbreth (Bonnilee), Terry S. Gilbreth and Pamela Gilbreth Watkins. Also surviving her are twelve grandchildren and a growing host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. These are joined by extended family and friendships cultivated over the course of the last 96 years.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020