|
|
Ina Sosebee
Anson - Ina Sosebee, 93, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Mesa Springs Healthcare Center. Graveside services will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born December 23, 1925 in Lueders, Ina was a daughter of the late Thomas and Pearl (Caffey) Latimer. She graduated from Lueders High School and married John Sosebee July 19, 1952. He preceded her in death in 2005.
Ina was a faithful member of the Anson Church of Christ. She was the Anson Church of Christ secretary for 33 years.
Ina was preceded in death by two brothers (Venton Latimer and Clyde Latimer) and two sisters (Sudie Underwood and Amy Olivia Buzzard).
Survivors include three daughters, Carolyn Baker (and husband, Mike) of Abilene, Holly Richardson (and husband, Bill) of Searcy, Arkansas and Julie Kangieser (and husband, Ken) of Houston; six grandchildren, Lana Baker (and fiancé, Aaron Hernandez), Wade Baker (and wife, Samantha), Lindsay Richardson, Amber Kiefer (and husband, Matt), Drew Kangieser (and wife, Kassandra) and Kendall Kangieser; and two great-grandchildren, Wolfie Kiefer and Ruby Kiefer.
Family visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home, 732 Ave. I in Anson.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019