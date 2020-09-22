Inez Gonzales
Abilene - Inez Gonzales of Abilene passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Abilene, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at St. Francis Wednesday September 23 at 10am. Visitation will be held at North's Funeral Home Memorial Chapel Tuesday September 22, 2020 from 6-8pm. Pallbearers will be Sammy Carrion, Anthony Holguin, Victor Holguin, Freddie Mungia,Daniel Guerra and Damian Holguin.
Inez was born January 21, 1936 in Abilene, Texas to Fabien Gonzales and Vicenta Garza . Inez received her primary education from Abilene schools. After High School she worked as a homemaker. In her spare time she loved to dance, she loved listening to her Novellas while eating TV dinners, being around family and most of all enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren they filled heart with so much love and joy.
Inez was preceded in death by parents: Fabien Gonzales and Vicenta Garza, Son Alfredo Holguin, brothers: Braulio Gonzales, Erasmo Gonzales and Mack Gonzales.
Left to cherish her memories are: sisters, Reynalda Ramirez of Abilene, Amelia Benivamondez (Joe) of Abilene, Benisa Reyes of Abilene, Virgina Balero(Angel) of Washington State, brother Oscar Gonzales, 7 grandchildren Freddie Mungia (Brandi), Sammy Carrion (Joannie), Ruben "Anthony" Holguin (Diana),Victor Holguin (Nan) ,Juan Holguin, Alfredo Holguin Jr.,Desma Holguin (Corey) and 19 great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com