Ingeborg Hedwig Patterson
Ingeborg Hedwig Patterson

Abilene - Ingeborg Hedwig Patterson, 84, of Bastrop a longtime former resident of Abilene passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Austin, TX. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 12:30 until 1:30 PM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 Hwy. 277 S. Abilene, TX 79606. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM at Elmwood Memorial Park with Jeff Reid Officiating. She was a devoted homemaker that loved her family. Her legacy of love, and devotion will live on through the many precious memories she made.

Ingeborg was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charlie Patterson; and son, Michael Patterson. She is survived by her daughter and best friend, Karen Seidel and her husband Clifton; a host of other relatives and friends.

To leave condolences visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
3256982200
