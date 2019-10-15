|
Irene C Arellano Davis
Abilene - Irene C Arellano Davis of Abilene was called home by her Heavenly Father on October 13, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with her family by her side. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Albert officiating. Visitation will be held from 5pm-8pm North's Funeral Home at 242 Orange Street Abilene, Texas 79601 with Elder Pastor Jerry Jordan officiating. Rosary to follow at 7pm with Mr. Abraham Moreno.
Irene was born in Loraine, Texas May 9, 1951 to Ascencion and Virginia Arellano. She received her primary education from Abilene ISD graduating from Abilene High school. After high school she worked at Abilene State Supported Living Center (formally known as Abilene State School) before going to work at the Social Security Administration for over 37 years until her retirement in May 2015 . She married Marshall Davis in Louisiana and lived in Abilene for over 20 years with their children. In her spare time she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved Mexican food especially from Monterrey restaurant. Her favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys. She enjoyed traveling to San Antonio and Dallas/Ft. Worth to visit her children and grandchildren. Irene was a great cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family especially over the holidays. Her signature dish was her dressing. Often having to give directions over the phone to her family on how to prepare the dish.
Irene was immensely proud of her family and leaves nothing but beautiful memories.
Irene was a wonderful wife, an amazing mom and great loving grandma. It didn't matter who you were and what you been through she never judged. She had a heart of gold. She welcomed everyone with open arms.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, her late husband Marshall Lee Davis Sr. September 14, 1999 and daughter Monica Arellano May 3, 2016
Left to Cherish her memories are her seven children; Misty Michelle Arellano Blanks, Marshall Lee Davis Jr. (Sherita), Michael Davis (Amanda), Jaime Davis (Rena), Priscilla Ann Davis, Bobby Jermaine Davis (Daniella), Nina Virginia Davis , sisters: Hope Lowery (Steve), Gloria Sprecher (Romney) Eliza Arellano, Adelita Perez (Javier). Twenty-six grandchildren; Deseray, Aarika, Paxton, Dontrell, Dominique, Brianna, Adrianna, Tyrell, Kamron, Kendrick, Jazlyn, Aunisty, Bobby Jr., Da'Nya, Damani, Madisol, Marshall, Michael, Mariah, Mya, Khiary, Khalia, Khaliana, Josiah, Emma, Alani, two great-grandchildren; Dae'lyn, Agod Divine, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019