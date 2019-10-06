Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Nikolai
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Nikolai


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Nikolai Obituary
Irene Nikolai

Abilene - Irene Nikolai, 82 of Abilene passed away on September 29, 2019. Irene was born on February 19, 1937 to the late Peter O. and Edna (Page) Peterson in Hiattville, KS. She met a young airman Richard T. Nikolai in Topeka the two married on Oct. 20, 1956 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Topeka. Irene and Richard settled and begin their family in Topeka. Irene followed her husband's military career and civilian career living in Omaha, NE, Ft. Scott. KS, Big Spring, Midland, and finally settling in Abilene, TX in 2000. While in Midland Irene worked at Sears in the jewelry department and at Anthony's. Irene was a lifelong Catholic and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Abilene. Her parting has left a void in her family that precious memories of times shared will fill.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard T. Nikolai; loving daughter, Deborah R. Franklin and her husband, Kenneth of Horseshoe Bay; cherished son, Brian T. Nikolai of Midland; her sister, Mildred Washam and her husband Roy of Excelsior Springs, MO. The family will remember and celebrate Irene's life privately. Memorial contributions can be made to the Holy Family Catholic Church 5410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.