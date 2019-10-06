|
Irene Nikolai
Abilene - Irene Nikolai, 82 of Abilene passed away on September 29, 2019. Irene was born on February 19, 1937 to the late Peter O. and Edna (Page) Peterson in Hiattville, KS. She met a young airman Richard T. Nikolai in Topeka the two married on Oct. 20, 1956 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Topeka. Irene and Richard settled and begin their family in Topeka. Irene followed her husband's military career and civilian career living in Omaha, NE, Ft. Scott. KS, Big Spring, Midland, and finally settling in Abilene, TX in 2000. While in Midland Irene worked at Sears in the jewelry department and at Anthony's. Irene was a lifelong Catholic and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Abilene. Her parting has left a void in her family that precious memories of times shared will fill.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard T. Nikolai; loving daughter, Deborah R. Franklin and her husband, Kenneth of Horseshoe Bay; cherished son, Brian T. Nikolai of Midland; her sister, Mildred Washam and her husband Roy of Excelsior Springs, MO. The family will remember and celebrate Irene's life privately. Memorial contributions can be made to the Holy Family Catholic Church 5410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 6, 2019