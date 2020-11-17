1/1
Irma Jolene Rowe McGowen
1947 - 2020
Irma Jolene Rowe McGowen

Weatherford, TX - Irma Jolene Rowe McGowen passed from this earth at 9:12 PM, Monday, November 16, 2020, the fifty-seventh anniversary of her first date with her husband to be, Stanley S. McGowen. Jolene and Stanley married on January 28, 1968 and spent almost fifty-three years of happy married life traveling the world during his U.S. Army career. She enjoyed cross-stitching, sewing for her family, gardening, camping, and skiing in both the United States and Europe.

Jolene passed quietly after an emergency surgery precipitated by an extended illness

She was born in Littlefield, Texas August 24, 1947, and graduated from Baird High School and Tarleton State University. She held a degree in nursing and in her forty-three year career worked in numerous nursing disciplines in several states and Germany.

Jolene was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Baird, and was a well respected member of the community and a favorite of her professional peers.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Glennas Edith "Edie"McGowen, and her Parents Billie and Glennas Rowe of Irving, Texas. She is survived by her husband Stanley and a son, Benjamin Travis, both of Weatherford, and a brother Billy Don Rowe of McKinney, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Baird Cemetery Association.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home in Baird. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Ross Cemetery Annex. Those attending are reminded of social distancing guidelines and are asked to wear face coverings




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home
141 E. 3rd St.
Baird, TX 79504
325-854-1333
