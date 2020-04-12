Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Resources
More Obituaries for Irmreta Behney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irmreta "Irma" Behney


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irmreta "Irma" Behney Obituary
Irmreta "Irma" Behney

Abilene - Irmreta "Irma" Louise Behney, 87, of Abilene Texas passed on April 10th, 2020. Burial will be at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Irma was born in Bowlegs, OK to Arthur George Ford and Sallie Elizabeth Shaddon on August 11th 1932. She graduated from Bowlegs High School.

On December 29th, 1951 she married Irvin Roy Behney in Wichita, KS and became a military wife. While raising 4 kids they traveled across the United States as well as Lajes Portugal. After many moves, Irma and Irvin finally settled in Abilene, TX which she called home.

Her passion became her grand kids and then great grand-kids.

Irma was preceded in death by her Husband of 63 years, her siblings: Maxine Wallace, Irene Banta and George Ford.

Irma is survived by her sisters: Catherine Hood and Dorothy Becker, her four children: Phyllis and Raymond Bruton, Caroll Behney, Richard and Melissa Behney, Sally and Robert Allen. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irmreta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamil Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -