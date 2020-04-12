|
Irmreta "Irma" Behney
Abilene - Irmreta "Irma" Louise Behney, 87, of Abilene Texas passed on April 10th, 2020. Burial will be at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Irma was born in Bowlegs, OK to Arthur George Ford and Sallie Elizabeth Shaddon on August 11th 1932. She graduated from Bowlegs High School.
On December 29th, 1951 she married Irvin Roy Behney in Wichita, KS and became a military wife. While raising 4 kids they traveled across the United States as well as Lajes Portugal. After many moves, Irma and Irvin finally settled in Abilene, TX which she called home.
Her passion became her grand kids and then great grand-kids.
Irma was preceded in death by her Husband of 63 years, her siblings: Maxine Wallace, Irene Banta and George Ford.
Irma is survived by her sisters: Catherine Hood and Dorothy Becker, her four children: Phyllis and Raymond Bruton, Caroll Behney, Richard and Melissa Behney, Sally and Robert Allen. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020