Jack Cox
Roby, TX
Jack C. Cox, 83, of Roby, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home in Roby. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home in Rotan. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, February 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Roby. Burial will follow in Roby Cemetery.
Jack was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Born October 6, 1935 in Anson, Texas. He was the oldest of five children. He joined the Navy from 1954 till 1958. He received the National Good Conduct Medal, China Service Medal and a National Defense Service Medal.
He married Lonnie Delona McFaul on October 11, 1960. They raised two children. He worked at TEXDOT for many years. Jack enjoyed life. He loved all his family and friends and will truly never be forgotten.
Jack is survived by his wife Delona, his children; one daughter, Michele Goodwin and husband Greg, and son Denny Cox; Three grandchildren: Justin and wife Carlee, Tayler, Brady and wife Amiee; and three great grandchildren; Hayden-Lee., Hauns and Bo. One sister Peggy Kendrick, one brother Travis Cox.
Jack was preceded in death by both parents, siblings Ron and Ben Cox.
Memorials can be made to Interim Healthcare- Hospice
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 24, 2019