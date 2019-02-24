Services
Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home
111 N. McKinley
Rotan, TX 79546
(325) 735-2255
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home
111 N. McKinley
Rotan, TX 79546
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Roby, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Cox


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack Cox Obituary
Jack Cox

Roby, TX

Jack C. Cox, 83, of Roby, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home in Roby. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home in Rotan. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, February 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Roby. Burial will follow in Roby Cemetery.

Jack was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Born October 6, 1935 in Anson, Texas. He was the oldest of five children. He joined the Navy from 1954 till 1958. He received the National Good Conduct Medal, China Service Medal and a National Defense Service Medal.

He married Lonnie Delona McFaul on October 11, 1960. They raised two children. He worked at TEXDOT for many years. Jack enjoyed life. He loved all his family and friends and will truly never be forgotten.

Jack is survived by his wife Delona, his children; one daughter, Michele Goodwin and husband Greg, and son Denny Cox; Three grandchildren: Justin and wife Carlee, Tayler, Brady and wife Amiee; and three great grandchildren; Hayden-Lee., Hauns and Bo. One sister Peggy Kendrick, one brother Travis Cox.

Jack was preceded in death by both parents, siblings Ron and Ben Cox.

Memorials can be made to Interim Healthcare- Hospice
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home
Download Now