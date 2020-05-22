Services
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
542 Hickory Street
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-4355
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Elliott Hamil Funeral Home Chapel
5701 US Hwy 277 South
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Elliott Hamil Funeral Home Chapel
5701 US Hwy 277 South
Jack Dale Watson


1935 - 2020
Jack Dale Watson Obituary
Jack Dale Watson

Abilene - Jack Dale Watson, age 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 19, 2020.

Jack was born to R.T. and Nanie Watson on November 5, 1935 in Burkett, Texas and he graduated from Burkett High School in 1953.

Jack was a true cowboy, and he was a professional bull and bareback rider and competed in North America, Mexico and Europe during the 1950's. Jack met the love of his life, Cloma Joe Atwood, and they were married on June 5, 1959. They had three children: Guy, Todd and Staci.

Jack was a hardworking individual and was passionate about being in the farming and ranching industry for the remainder of his life until he retired in 2011.

Jack was preceded in death by both parents, two sisters, one brother, and his son Jeffrey Guy Watson.

He is survived by his wife, Joe Watson; son, Todd Watson; daughter, Staci Watson; and a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM in the Elliott Hamil Funeral Home Chapel, 5701 US Hwy 277 South. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM in the Elliott Hamil Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie White officiating. Burial will follow in Elliott Hamil Garden of Memories Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the West Texas Rehabilitation Center, 4545 Hartford St, Abilene, TX 79605, and/or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

Online condolences may be shared through the obituary link at www.elliotthamilfuneralhome.com and type his name in the search box.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 22 to May 24, 2020
