Jack Johnson, Jr.
Abilene - Jack Johnson, 66, of Abilene, passed away on Monday June 17, 2019 at his home.
Jack was born on April 28, 1953 to Jack L. Johnson, Sr. and Victoria Johnson. Jack was a collector of true friends and was a teacher and mentor of many. He worked for 35 years in telecommunications and was highly respected by people from many industries because of his high standard of work ethics and morals.
He was preceded in death by his father, step-father, and his loving wife Patti.
Survivors include his mother Victoria Swanson of Wichita Falls, daughters Christal Morton and husband Jeff, Shannon Sconce and husband Bryan, "adopted" daughter Jennifer Flores and husband Mark, two sisters Maurine Holmes and Mary Williamson both of Wichita Falls, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A visitation will be held Sunday, June 23 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24 at 10:00 am at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 US Hwy 277 South with a graveside service to follow at 2 pm at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery 7457 W. Lake Rd. Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 22, 2019