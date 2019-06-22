Services
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 698-2200
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Texas State Veterans Cemetery
7457 W. Lake Rd.
Abilene, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Johnson Jr.


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack Johnson Jr. Obituary
Jack Johnson, Jr.

Abilene - Jack Johnson, 66, of Abilene, passed away on Monday June 17, 2019 at his home.

Jack was born on April 28, 1953 to Jack L. Johnson, Sr. and Victoria Johnson. Jack was a collector of true friends and was a teacher and mentor of many. He worked for 35 years in telecommunications and was highly respected by people from many industries because of his high standard of work ethics and morals.

He was preceded in death by his father, step-father, and his loving wife Patti.

Survivors include his mother Victoria Swanson of Wichita Falls, daughters Christal Morton and husband Jeff, Shannon Sconce and husband Bryan, "adopted" daughter Jennifer Flores and husband Mark, two sisters Maurine Holmes and Mary Williamson both of Wichita Falls, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A visitation will be held Sunday, June 23 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24 at 10:00 am at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 US Hwy 277 South with a graveside service to follow at 2 pm at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery 7457 W. Lake Rd. Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now