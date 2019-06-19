Jack Lee Moore



Sweetwater - Jack Lee Moore, 88, of Roscoe and Sweetwater, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, TX. Services will be 2 P.M. Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Howell Martin officiating. Military Honors will be performed by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. A family visitation and viewing will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Saturday evening at McCoy Funeral Home. Jack was born October 25, 1930 in Fort Worth, TX to Dennis King and Ruby Elizabeth (Kirk) Moore. He graduated from Capital Hill High School in Oklahoma City, OK and attended Oklahoma University four years. He married Carol Jean Cary November 25, 1950 in Oklahoma City. Jack was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He went to Boot Camp at Ft. Sill Lawton, OK, attended Officer Candidate School in Ft. Monmoth, NJ, and was stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany during the Korean War. He sailed to Germany aboard the USAT General R.M. Blatchford sailing through the North Sea Flood January 31, 1953. Jack was a salesman for Norris-O'Bannon Dover Corporation (oilfield Well Servicing Tools). From 1973-1984 he was a co-owner of Sweetwater Pump & Supply (oilfield) Company. He then became a Rural Mail Carrier for the United Stated Post Office (23 yrs.) in Roscoe, Texas. Jack was a member of the Sweetwater Lions Club, served on the board for Sweetwater Housing Authority, and was a Blood/Platelet Donor for Meeks Blood Center in Abilene. He also delivered "Meals on Wheels" for S.N.A.P. in Sweetwater. Jack lived in Roscoe since 1983 and in Abilene from 1974 until moving to Roscoe. He is survived by two sons: Brett Moore of Iowa Park, TX and Steven Moore and wife Luz Maria of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a daughter; Linda Moore of Corpus Christi, TX, a brother; Paul Moore & wife Pat of Pittsburg, KS, a granddaughter; Kelly Barrington & husband Alan of Kingsland, TX, a grandson; Vernon Moore & wife Graciela of Houston, TX, and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Moore on February 25, 2012, a brother Dan Moore, and a granddaughter Brandy Smith. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary