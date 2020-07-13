1/1
Jack Moreland
Jack Moreland

Abilene - Jack Douglas Moreland, 63, of Abilene, formerly of Anson, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care. An informal celebration of life will start at 6:00pm on August 29 at 827 Comanche Trail Abilene, TX 79601.

Jack was born March 19, 1957 in Abilene to Bill and Sylvia Moreland. He graduated from Anson High School in 1975. Jack loved fishing on Lake Fort Phantom with his family, two dogs, and best friend Doogie. You could find him during football season supporting his beloved Dallas Cowboys. If a person needed cheering up, spending time with Jack would do just that. He could be hilarious and kind all at the same time and will be greatly missed as he was much loved in life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Sylvia Moreland; and nephew, Noah Moreland.

Jack is survived by his two daughters Lindsey Moreland (and husband Patrick Romano) of Berthoud, CO; and Laci Moreland of Abilene; brother Mike Moreland (and wife Betty and their son Michael, his wife Laurie and their daughter Meredith of Houston); sister Gale Pritchard (husband Terry and daughter Jenny) of Cheyenne, WY; Marsha Moreland (wife Amy Herndon and their children Skyler and Landyn) of Abilene.

The family would like to thank Dr. Wick of Abilene Family Practice as well as the staff at Hendrick Hospice Care for the sincere care and attention given to Jack.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Rescue the Animals SPCA or Meals on Wheels of Anson.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 13 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
