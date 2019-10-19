|
Jack Phillip Dunnam
Jack Phillip Dunnam, 73, went to be with his Lord in his sleep while in hospice care in Temple Texas for heart and liver disease on October 16, 2019. Most recently residing in Gholson Texas after many years of residing in Weinert and Munday Texas. Jack was born February 6, 1946 in Haskell, Texas to Joseph Clifford Dunnam and Dovie Alene Adkins.
Graduated Weinert High School class of 1964. Attended Cisco Jr College and Texas Tech University before serving two tours in Vietnam as part of the US Army Forces flying OV1 Mohawk. Married Cathy Garlene Purcell on March 2, 1974. Farmed in Weinert until 2006
Jack is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cathy "Garlene" Dunnam, children Tanya Mitchell, husband William (Bill) Mitchell of Elgin Texas, Jeffrey Dunnam, wife Charlie of Valley Mills Texas, and Heath Dunnam, wife Maggie of Lubbock Texas; grandchildren, Cathleen Sargent, husband Bryton of Granbury Texas, Mary Apple of Granbury Texas, Lydia, Jeremiah, and Cassidy Dunnam of Valley Mills Texas, and Hannah Gilchrest of Lubbock Texas; and great-grandchild McKynlee Sargent of Granbury Texas.
He is also survived by his siblings; Dolores Gibson of Euless Texas, Linda Goad of Keller Texas, Ross Dunnam of Anson Texas, and Amy Schwartz of Duncanville Texas and many nephews and nieces.
He also is survived by many friends and classmates who remember him as outspoken, humorous, and loyal.
He is predeceased by both of his parents, his sister Jolene Grand, and nephew Kippie Grand
Memorial service to be held October 26, 2019 at 2:00pm First Baptist Church Weinert Texas.
Ashes interred at Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene (7457 W. Lake Road Abilene, Texas 79601) at a time to be announced.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019