|
|
Jack Raymond Jensen
Silverdale - Jack Raymond Jensen of Silverdale, Washington, the son of Raymond and Ida (Bond) Jensen, was born in Burien, Washington on April 3, 1929. He passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's hospital in Tacoma Washington on January 18, 2020 after suffering a stroke. Prior to St. Joseph's, Jack spent his final days at The Ridge in Silverdale where he was lovingly cared for by The Ridge's excellent staff and care-takers.
A funeral mass will be held on January 31, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bremerton Washington at 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the Suquamish Clearwater Casino at 4:00 p.m.
Jack grew up in the Burien area of Seattle Washington with one brother Ray, and two sisters, Carmen and Lois. His father was a Seattle Police Officer and his mother worked for the telephone company. He attended Highline High School where he was a standout football player and track athlete. He attended Western Washington State Teacher's College in Bellingham where he obtained a bachelor's degree in teaching. While at Western Jack met the love of his life, Katherine ("Kay") Lenihan. During college breaks, Jack served in the Merchant Marine. After college, Jack entered the United States Army Officer Candidate School where he graduated at the top of his class.
Jack and Kay were married in 1950 at St. Paul's Catholic Chapel in Poulsbo while Jack was on a 10 day pass. While Jack served in the Korean Conflict as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army, Kay established their first home at Camp Pendleton in California. After Jack returned from Korea Jack and Kay started their teaching careers in Burien, Washington. Jack began as a junior high school teacher, and eventually became a History and Current Events teacher at Glacier High School in Burien, Washington where he was also a track and football coach. While teaching at Glacier, Jack worked nights loading rail cars at the Port of Seattle and earned his Masters Degree in Education at Seattle University. Jack and Kay, along with their three children, moved to Kitsap County in 1969 where Jack became Vice Principal at Central Kitsap High School in Silverdale, Washington. Jack became Principal of Central Kitsap in 1971, a position he held until his retirement in 1984. After his retirement, Jack went back to his first love of teaching, and was an immensely popular substitute teacher in the Central Kitsap School District teaching junior high and high school students for many years.
Jack deeply loved his wife Kay and loved spending time with her and their grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed his hobbies of salmon fishing on Hood Canal and gardening in his large garden at the home he and Kay lovingly built and raised their family in for more than 45 years off Tracyton Boulevard. Jack and Kay were a stable and positive fixture in the lives of their children, extended family, and many friends. Jack was well known for his kindness, humor, and genuine concern for others, especially the many young people he met through his vocation and in life. Jack was active in the Silverdale Rotary for more than 45 years, where he served as President, Past President, and oldest active member for many years. Jack was predeceased by his beloved wife Kay who passed away in May of 2018. He is survived by his sons John (Vicki) and David Jensen; daughter Mary (Richard) George; grandchildren Jackie (Mark) Erler, Jessica (Matt) Mincks, Andrew Jensen, David Robert McCalden, Captain Katie McCalden USN, Christopher (Samantha) Hudsbeth, and Adam (Dawn) McCalden; and great-grandchildren Elleni and Jacqueline Mincks, Ames Erler, and Esther and Ava Hudsbeth. Jack is also survived by many nieces, nephews, former students, teachers, and other friends whom have been blessed to have "Happy Jack" in their lives. Jack has touched many generations of students, teachers, and others in the Central Kitsap School community with his humor, humility, and wisdom, and he will be remembered fondly by surely everyone that had the good fortune to know him.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rotary Club of Silverdale, Central Kitsap High School Scholarship Fund in the name of Jack and Katherine Jensen." An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com Jack RaymondJensenSilverdaleApril 3, 1929 to January 18, 2020
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020