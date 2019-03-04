|
|
Jack Stuard
Abilene - Jack's earthly journey began on New Year's Day 1933. He was born in Jones County, Texas to Minnie Mae Hill Stuard and Romie William Stuard. Several years after graduating from Abilene High School, in 1951, Jack's mother passed away. His dad married Mary Catharine Francis May 28, 1954. Jack and Patsy Rasco married. Education would continue with a B.S. degree in 1955 from Hardin-Simmons University and M.E. degree in 1959 from McMurry College, both in Abilene. During these years, Jack was in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1951-1959. While in Abilene High School, Jack was an All-District Basketball Team member and a member of the National Honor Society. He attended West Texas State University and Hardin-Simmons University on basketball scholarships, along with being a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Hardin-Simmons. A recipient of the highest scholastic honor given, the Julius Olsen Medal, Jack was a member of Alpha Chi and Pi Gamma Mu Honor Societies. Mr. Stuard's years in education began as a classroom teacher at North Junior High (the former Franklin Middle School) from 1955-1961. Next, he was a classroom teacher - administrator at Cooper High School from 1961-1966. While at Cooper High School he served as the Student - Exchange Sponsor to Plymouth, Wisconsin 1960 -1961 and the Student - Exchange Sponsor to North Adams, Massachusetts 1965-1966. Lastly, Mr. Stuard was Associate principal at Jefferson Middle School from 1966-1990. The school year of 1989-1990 Mr. Stuard was named Outstanding Principal in District 14. Throughout these years Jack was a football and basketball official for 15 years and a member of the Southwest Football Officials Association and Southwest Basketball Officials Association. Jack was ordained as a deacon in 1961 and has served as a Sunday School teacher since 1957. His final Sunday School Lesson was taught February 10, 2019 to a beloved Sunday School class at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church. He was active as a coach from 1972-1977 in Little League, Pony League, and Colt League. Jack was a past Vice-President of the Kiwanis Club of Abilene with seven years of perfect attendance 1971-1978, and a past member of TMSA (Texas Middle School Association of Secondary School Principals). Also, a past member of TASSP (Texas Association of Secondary School Principals). He was a life member of the National Education Association, the Texas State Teachers Association, and the Texas Parent Teacher Association. In 1986 Jack had memberships with The Taylor County Iris Society, The American Iris Society, and The American Hemerocallis Society. Growing Iris and Daylilies, gardening, reading, and fishing provided years of enjoyment. Upon retirement, Mr. Stuard was an adjunct faculty member for Hardin-Simmons beginning in 1998. He was on the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee 2002-2007. Jack was selected for the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009. The Public Address Announcer for Shotwell Stadium, 1963-2005, was The Voice of Jack. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, sisters JoAnn and Janice, and brother Edward. Surviving Jack are his wife Patsy; daughter Jana Stuard Williams and husband Ed; son Kyle Stuard and wife Lynn, granddaughters Whitney and Makenzie; daughter Lana Stuard Williams, grandson Charles, granddaughter Karis Keene and husband Austin and great-grandson Jesse, granddaughter Kacey Kee and husband Taylor, grandson Kylen; sister Margaret Sue Brown; nieces and nephews. Family wishes memorials to be made to Meals on Wheels or The Ft. Worth Ronald McDonald House, 1004 7th Ave., Ft. Worth, TX 76104. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. A private family burial will be Thursday, March 7th followed by the Memorial Service at 2:00 P.M. at the Pioneer Drive Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 4, 2019