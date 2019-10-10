Services
Giles-McCoy Funeral Home
1032 S. Broadway
Aspermont, TX 79502
(940) 989-3535
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Glory Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack T. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack T. Jones Obituary
Jack T Jones

Old Glory - Jack Truman Jones 90 went to be with his Lord Thursday morning. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Monday Graveside in the Old Glory Cemetery officiated by Rev. Mickey Waggoner under the care and direction of GilesMcCoy Funeral Home of Aspermont.

Jack was born in Old Glory, Texas and for ninety years never lived more than ten miles from his place of birth. Jack attended and was graduated from The Old Glory School system. Jack married Euna Dell Baitz on January 25, 1950, she preceded him in death July 11, 1987.

Jack served on The Old Glory School Board of Trustees, The Stonewall Memorial Board of Trustees, he was a framer and attended the Lutheran Church in Sagerton.

Jack enjoyed his family and farming, and a good fish fry.

Survivors include his daughter: Kara Grant and husband Craig of Abilene; Son Kenneth Jones of Abilene; Seven Grandchildren and Six Great Grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Jack was preceded in death by one son Jacky Jones August 1, 2017.

Online condolences at www.GilesMcCoyFuneral Home.Com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now