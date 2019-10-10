|
Jack T Jones
Old Glory - Jack Truman Jones 90 went to be with his Lord Thursday morning. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Monday Graveside in the Old Glory Cemetery officiated by Rev. Mickey Waggoner under the care and direction of GilesMcCoy Funeral Home of Aspermont.
Jack was born in Old Glory, Texas and for ninety years never lived more than ten miles from his place of birth. Jack attended and was graduated from The Old Glory School system. Jack married Euna Dell Baitz on January 25, 1950, she preceded him in death July 11, 1987.
Jack served on The Old Glory School Board of Trustees, The Stonewall Memorial Board of Trustees, he was a framer and attended the Lutheran Church in Sagerton.
Jack enjoyed his family and farming, and a good fish fry.
Survivors include his daughter: Kara Grant and husband Craig of Abilene; Son Kenneth Jones of Abilene; Seven Grandchildren and Six Great Grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Jack was preceded in death by one son Jacky Jones August 1, 2017.
Online condolences at www.GilesMcCoyFuneral Home.Com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019