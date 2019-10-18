Resources
Jackie Morris Warmsley

Jackie Morris Warmsley Obituary
Jackie Morris Warmsley

Abilene - Jackie Morris Warmsley of Abilene passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at North's Memorial Chapel.

Jackie was born July 16, 1926 in Abilene, TX to Alberta and Don Heath Morris. Jackie was a very strong and loving woman. She never met a person she couldn't love. Jackie was a graduate of Abilene Christian University, majoring in Art and Social Work. She was very active in her community as an artist and sculpture---she even taught her husband how to be an artist through the mail. In addition, Jackie worked as a state police officer, Social worker, school teacher, and worked at the Christian Service Center for 10 years. She assisted in getting the Teen Community Boys Home started and was also the founder of Hope Haven.

Jackie was preceded in death by both of her parents. Left to cherish her memories are her husband Landon Ray Warmsley, her three sons: James Lawson of Boston, Massachusetts, Don Thomas Lawson of Trabuco Canyon, California and Dr. Robert Lee Lawson of Abilene, Texas; brother Thomas Asbury Morris of Abilene, sister Patsy Morris of Schneider, Louisiana; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren

Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
