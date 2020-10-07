1/1
Jackie Nelson (Jack) Jennings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie (Jack) Nelson Jennings

Abilene - Jackie (Jack) Nelson Jennings, 62, of Abilene died Monday, October 5, 2020 in an Abilene hospital. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Hamby Cemetery with Pastor Larry Hooper officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the funeral home.

Jack was born December 5, 1957 in Clyde to Melvin and Joe (Steakley) Jennings. He graduated from Clyde High School. After graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Navy. He married Betty Jan Johnson in Albany on March 27, 1999. He drove for Greyhound Bus Lines for 20 years. After retiring, he worked for Republic Services for three years.

He is survived by his step-daughter Tessa Pace and husband Robert of Abilene; nine grandchildren, Ashlynn Pace, Tyler Baker, Caleb Baker, Lauren Baker, Cami Pace, Adam Connor and wife Jaclyn, Brady Fudge, Megan Fudge and Micah Fudge; three great grandchildren; niece Rhonda Gallion and husband Brent of Seminole and numerous other relatives and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, brother Eddie Jennings, stepson Cody Fudge and his wife and love of his life, Betty Jennings in 2015.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donation to Hendrick Hospice Care.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved