Jackie (Jack) Nelson Jennings
Abilene - Jackie (Jack) Nelson Jennings, 62, of Abilene died Monday, October 5, 2020 in an Abilene hospital. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Hamby Cemetery with Pastor Larry Hooper officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the funeral home.
Jack was born December 5, 1957 in Clyde to Melvin and Joe (Steakley) Jennings. He graduated from Clyde High School. After graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Navy. He married Betty Jan Johnson in Albany on March 27, 1999. He drove for Greyhound Bus Lines for 20 years. After retiring, he worked for Republic Services for three years.
He is survived by his step-daughter Tessa Pace and husband Robert of Abilene; nine grandchildren, Ashlynn Pace, Tyler Baker, Caleb Baker, Lauren Baker, Cami Pace, Adam Connor and wife Jaclyn, Brady Fudge, Megan Fudge and Micah Fudge; three great grandchildren; niece Rhonda Gallion and husband Brent of Seminole and numerous other relatives and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, brother Eddie Jennings, stepson Cody Fudge and his wife and love of his life, Betty Jennings in 2015.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donation to Hendrick Hospice Care.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com