Jackie "Jack" Thompson
ANSON - ANSON - JACKIE "JACK" THOMPSON, 59, died, Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Anson General Hospital. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Anson Football Stadium, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born July 10, 1960 in Lubbock, Jack was the son of Glenda Pearl Hess Thompson West and the late Jackie Wayne Thompson, Sr. He graduated from Floydada High School in 1978 and married Kandy Mosley June 25, 1983 in Dimmitt. They moved to Anson in 1990 where Jack previously was the assistant police chief and worked as an investigator with the Jones County District Attorney's office. He became the chief of police two years ago. Jack was a volunteer fire fighter for the last 20 years and the pastor at Aspermont Community Church.
Jack was preceded in death by his father (Jackie Wayne Thompson, Sr.), his grandparents and four children.
Survivors include his wife, Kandy Thompson of Anson; two sons, Eric Thompson (and wife, Amber) and Matthew Thompson of Brownwood; four daughters, Jessica Thompson, Corie Thompson, Hope Thompson and Emilie Thompson, all of Anson; one sister, Glenda Kay Vanhoose (and husband, Wayne) of Washington; and four grandchildren, Sesario Thompson, Tim Thompson, Ethien Swiger and Kai Elkins.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 12 to May 13, 2020