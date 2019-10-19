Services
Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home
111 N. McKinley
Rotan, TX 79546
(325) 735-2255
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Rotan, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Etheredge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Wayne Etheredge


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie Wayne Etheredge Obituary
Jackie Wayne Etheredge

Rotan - Jackie Wayne Etheredge 84, lifetime Fisher County resident, passed away October 19, 2019 in Abilene Texas. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday October 23, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Rotan, Texas with Pastor John Erwin officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Hobbs Cemetery, directed by Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home of Rotan. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 pm at the funeral home.

Jackie was born in a little farm house, in Fisher County to Sam and Roxie Etheredge on March 4, 1935. He graduated from Hobbs high school in 1953, and attended Texas A&M University where he was a member of the Texas A&M ROTC. Jackie married the love of his life, LaNelle Wilburn on November 6, 1955.

Jackie was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957 and spent two years at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. He spent most of his life as a farmer and rancher in Fisher County, Texas. Jackie and LaNelle raised their 3 sons on the Etheredge home place settled by his grandfather, Willie S. Etheredge Sr. in 1906. He was a dedicated Fisher County 4-H leader for over 20 years and belonged to the Game Bird Association as well as the Cattleman's Association. He was a long time Hobbs Texas School Board member and officer. Jackie was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church.

Jackie was preceded in death by his parents; Sam and Roxie Etheredge, granddaughter Brittney Nicole Etheredge daughter of Randy Etheredge and Vickie Etheredge and nephew, Jackie Dale Barrett and brother-in-law Windell Barrett.

Jackie's world revolved around his family and he loved them dearly. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, LaNelle, his sister Carolyn Ann Barrett and his three sons; Randy Etheredge and Renetta Collier, grandson Cody Etheredge and wife Kelsey and great-grandson Bexton. Granddaughter Randi Marie Boley and husband Paul. Son, David Etheredge and wife Laura Graves, grandson Dustin Etheredge and wife Stacey and great-granddaughter Blake and great-grandson Brock. Grandson Brandon Etheredge and Cheryl Lawson, great-granddaughters Olivia, Vivienne and Wiley. Granddaughter Brooke Etheredge-Sport and husband Robert. Son Todd Etheredge and Brett Williams. Grandson Jeremy Ham and wife Brooke, great-granddaughters Wrigley, and Camden and great-grandson Jack. Grandson Chase Etheredge, great-granddaughters Harper, and Hadley and great-grandson Chandler. Granddaughter Skyler Etheredge-Morin and husband Tim, great-granddaughter Aubrey, great-grandson Brayden, great-granddaughter Riley. Granddaughter Samantha Etheredge-Roberson and husband Damian. Jackie was also blessed to have been survived by a brother-in-law, Kenneth Wilburn and wife Necy, a sister-in-law, Lucille Sherrill and husband James as well as five nephews and six nieces.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home
Download Now