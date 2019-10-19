|
Jackie Wayne Etheredge
Rotan - Jackie Wayne Etheredge 84, lifetime Fisher County resident, passed away October 19, 2019 in Abilene Texas. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday October 23, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Rotan, Texas with Pastor John Erwin officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Hobbs Cemetery, directed by Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home of Rotan. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 pm at the funeral home.
Jackie was born in a little farm house, in Fisher County to Sam and Roxie Etheredge on March 4, 1935. He graduated from Hobbs high school in 1953, and attended Texas A&M University where he was a member of the Texas A&M ROTC. Jackie married the love of his life, LaNelle Wilburn on November 6, 1955.
Jackie was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957 and spent two years at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. He spent most of his life as a farmer and rancher in Fisher County, Texas. Jackie and LaNelle raised their 3 sons on the Etheredge home place settled by his grandfather, Willie S. Etheredge Sr. in 1906. He was a dedicated Fisher County 4-H leader for over 20 years and belonged to the Game Bird Association as well as the Cattleman's Association. He was a long time Hobbs Texas School Board member and officer. Jackie was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church.
Jackie was preceded in death by his parents; Sam and Roxie Etheredge, granddaughter Brittney Nicole Etheredge daughter of Randy Etheredge and Vickie Etheredge and nephew, Jackie Dale Barrett and brother-in-law Windell Barrett.
Jackie's world revolved around his family and he loved them dearly. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, LaNelle, his sister Carolyn Ann Barrett and his three sons; Randy Etheredge and Renetta Collier, grandson Cody Etheredge and wife Kelsey and great-grandson Bexton. Granddaughter Randi Marie Boley and husband Paul. Son, David Etheredge and wife Laura Graves, grandson Dustin Etheredge and wife Stacey and great-granddaughter Blake and great-grandson Brock. Grandson Brandon Etheredge and Cheryl Lawson, great-granddaughters Olivia, Vivienne and Wiley. Granddaughter Brooke Etheredge-Sport and husband Robert. Son Todd Etheredge and Brett Williams. Grandson Jeremy Ham and wife Brooke, great-granddaughters Wrigley, and Camden and great-grandson Jack. Grandson Chase Etheredge, great-granddaughters Harper, and Hadley and great-grandson Chandler. Granddaughter Skyler Etheredge-Morin and husband Tim, great-granddaughter Aubrey, great-grandson Brayden, great-granddaughter Riley. Granddaughter Samantha Etheredge-Roberson and husband Damian. Jackie was also blessed to have been survived by a brother-in-law, Kenneth Wilburn and wife Necy, a sister-in-law, Lucille Sherrill and husband James as well as five nephews and six nieces.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019