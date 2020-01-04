|
Jacky Noble Yarbrough
Abilene - Jacky Noble Yarbrough, 73, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Abilene, Tx. A memorial service will be held at 9:00 AM, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Minter Lane Church of Christ, 2502 Minter Lane, Abilene, Tx. Interment will follow the service beginning at 11:00 AM at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 7457 W Lake Rd, Abilene, Tx.
Jacky was born July 17, 1946 in Sanderson, Texas to parents, Ollie Yarbrough and Sally Woodson. He was a proud graduate of Abilene High School, class of 1965 and treasured his many classmates and friends. Jacky was a spectacular football player for Abilene High School, New Mexico State University, and Abilene Christian University. In 1967 he joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country during the Vietnam War, earning 3 Purple Hearts, a Good Conduct medal, a Combat Action ribbon, a Presidential Unit citation, a National Defense Service medal, and a Vietnam Service medal. In 1989 Jacky took a position as the outreach director at the Serenity House where he passionately served the Lord through helping people find their way. He retired from Serenity House in 2014. Even after retirement, he continued to mentor to those in need with third step prayers at the Serenity House, along with meetings at the open door. Many lives have been touched and changed due to his willingness to serve the Lord in a mighty way. He leaves a legacy that will carry on through all that knew him. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Justin Yarbrough; the love of his life, Jonie Beth Yarbrough; his siblings, Joe Yarbrough, Jerry Yarbrough, and Toni Jane Eggers; and his stepfather, James Moore.
Jacky is survived by his daughter, Kelly Killam of Abilene, Tx; his sister, Jan Herd and husband David of Abilene, Tx; his brother, Jimmy Yarbrough of Cummings, Ga.; step sons, Rett Fewell of Austin, Tx; Alan Fewell and wife Linda of Mineral Wells, Tx; and Chris and Michael Becker of Abilene, Tx; his 6 grandchildren, Peyton Killam, Sydnee Killam, Zach Killam, Dayton Yarbrough, Jordan Fewell, and Addie Fewell; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and his loving companion, Shady Lady.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020