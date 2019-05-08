|
Jacob Garcia
Abilene - Jacob Garcia, 36, passed away on Saturday, May 04, 2019. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, May 10, at 10 AM at St. Francis Catholic Church with Father Isidore Ochiabuto officiating. Burial will follow at Abilene Municipal Cemetery, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.
Mr. Garcia was born October 28, 1982, in Abilene, Texas to Simon and Eloisa Garcia. He attended local schools and went on to join the field of construction, working for Simon and Walter Concrete.
Mr. Garcia was preceded in death by his father Simon Garcia, a brother Adam Garcia, and maternal grandparents Joe R Cruz and Hope Cruz, paternal grandparents Natividad Garcia and Ignacia Garcia.
Survivors include his mother Eloisa Garcia of River Oaks, his wife Monica Del Toro of Abilene, a son Jacob Adam Garcia, daughters Destiny Calvillo, D'Lovely Garcia, Deziree Garcia all of Abilene, brothers Simon and wife Brandi Garcia, Micheal Angel and wife Amanda Garcia all of Abilene, sisters Monica Garcia and husband Ray Martinez and Yolanda and husband Joe Gonzales, all of Abilene. He also has a host of uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces and numerous cousins and friends that are left to cherish his memory. He also leaves behind his devoted and beloved pets Esme, Roscoe, and Ritchie.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, May 9 at Northwest Church of Christ, with a reading of the rosary to begin at 6:30.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 8, 2019