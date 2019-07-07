|
Jacque Hancock
Clyde - Jacque Geraldine Hancock, 82, of Clyde died Thursday, July 4, 2019, in an Abilene hospital. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Clyde with Dr. Toby Henson officiating. Services are under the direction of Bailey-Howard Funeral Home in Clyde. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the family's home, 2409 Malivar, in Clyde.
Jacque was born December 30, 1936, in Ovalo to Alvie and Maggie (Floyd) Wilkinson. She graduated from South Taylor High School in Taylor County and attended Nixon Clay Business College in Austin. Jacque married Tyre Hancock on August 24, 1957, in Lawn. They lived in Abilene (Wylie area) until her retirement in 1989. They moved to Clyde from Abilene in 2003. She worked as a cargo claims agent for Merchants Motor Line for 34 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Whosoever Will Sunday School class.
Jacque is survived by her husband of 61 years, Tyre Hancock; her daughter, Cindy Crawford of Clyde; her son-in-law, Ray Burnett of Allen; her brother, Lt. Col. Bob Wilkinson of Bryan; four grandchildren, Jeff Crawford, Kristen Burnett Gee, Dr. Garrett Burnett, and Andy Crawford; and four great-grandchildren, Les Gee, Mayson Gee, Judson Crawford and Henry Gee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Phyllis Burnett; one brother, James T. Wilkinson; and two sisters, Florene Herndon and Faye McGildary.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 7, 2019