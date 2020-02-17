|
|
Jake Brooks
Abilene - Jake Brooks, 26, of Abilene, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Canyon Lake, Texas. He was born on March 9, 1993 in Abilene to David and Marla Brooks. Jake attended Bonham Elementary School. Jake was not only blessed with exceptional intelligence, but was also a gifted athlete. Jake developed lifelong friends at an early age, especially from playing youth sports. Jake was coached by his dad at Dixie Little League (baseball) and Big Country Youth Football. Many weekends were spent at Curly Hays' Field at both Jets' and Redskins' games. He was known as "Jake the Snake" and played alongside his brother, Josh. At Lincoln Middle School Jake excelled in academics as a straight "A" student. He continued to play football as well as track. After watching his oldest brother Chris play football for the Abilene High School Eagles, Jake was inspired to follow in his footsteps. As a freshman he excelled in track as a hurdler where his win in the 110 hurdles contributed to the Eagle Track Team win the District 3-5A title. Jake also ran the 110 hurdles at the Texas Relays in Austin and the Texas Tech Relays in Lubbock all while maintaining straight "A's" in the classroom. Jake later joined his brother Josh as part of the Eagle's varsity football team. As a junior, Jake played a critical role as a safety during the Eagle's state title win. During this wonderful time not only did Jake win a state championship ring, but Jake also won lifelong friends. The team motto for this season was "Brother's Keeper." This was not only for the football field, but evident in the support they have shown and continue to show to this day, not only for Jake but for each other. "Well done, good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:23
It was inspiring for Jake and his family to witness the community of Abilene come together and rally around this team. Jake's mother will forever remember the caravans of fans who traveled all over Texas to support the team. This success was only made possible by the tremendous support of the Abilene community and the Eagle Moms. Jake's mother, Marla, even brought both Josh and Jake lunch to school nearly every single day of this season. She and all the Eagle moms took pride in decorating the team lockers every pre-game night. Lifelong friendships developed for them as well.
Jake's accomplishments included being in the Top 20 of his graduating class, National Honor Society, and Spanish Honor Society, Optimist Boy of the Month in middle school, recipient of the Kiwanis Club of Abilene college scholarship. After athletics, Jake found fellowship in online gaming communities, known to them as WonkyMoss. The family only realized the significance of the relationships Jake developed when his friends from online reached out to express their love and appreciation for the person Wonky was to them. An avid skier, Jake's favorite place on earth was Telluride, Colorado, where Jake, his father and brothers would go annually. Other activities Jake enjoyed included attending concerts, sky diving and playing golf. He was a fan of Houston sports and would attend games with his dad and brothers. Jake attended Texas A&M and completed his Bachelor's degree in engineering technology at Texas State University. Here his talents were recognized by a professor who eventually recommended Jake for a job. Jake was using his skills and education in engineering to help expand Del Sol, a foundry and frac service company. Jake was very proud of the work he did. Furthermore, his family was very encouraged at the reports of his strong work ethic and the interpersonal relationships he cultivated. As the family looked through the box of memories of Jake's life, they found comfort in reading all of the positive and encouraging notes from numerous members of the community, teachers, and coaches. The family thanks the Lord that they were allowed to have Jake for nearly 27 years. The family appreciates the very kind words and stories that have continued to be shared. Jake was and is a light in many lives. We will always remember his warm personality, welcoming demeanor, infectious laugh and goofy smile. Jake is survived by his parents, Marla Brooks, David Brooks and wife Maritza; brothers, Chris Brooks and Josh Brooks; grandparents, Patricia Hudson, Bea and David Reider, Tim Brooks and wife Peggy; uncle, Jeff Hudson and wife Suzy; aunt, Cathy Brooks; and cousins, Paige Hudson, Peyton Hudson, Brett Williams, and Jack Williams; and his beloved cat, "Calvin." He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Hudson. A Celebration of Life for Jake is set for Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Broadview Baptist Church in Abilene. Brother David Cason, who baptized Jake, will be officiating. The family asks that those attending bring any pictures or other memories to share while we come together to honor the life of Jake Brooks. Donations to the Serenity House of Abilene are greatly appreciated.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020