Jake Scott McDowell
Abilene - Jake Scott McDowell, 45 of Abilene, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. Services are scheduled for 11 o'clock in the morning on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Dumas. Graveside services will follow that afternoon at 2 o'clock in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors.
Jake was born on March 23, 1974 to Mike and Susan McDowell. He graduated from Sunray High School and then attended Amarillo College to become a radiation therapist. He was employed by Texas Oncology for 21 years and a long-time Abilene resident.
Jake is survived by his long-time companion: Roy Lane Haire; mother-in-law: Shirley Haire Smith; his parents: Mike and Susan McDowell; sister: Micah Anderton and husband Shannon of Stratford and their children, Berkli, Lashala, Slate and Savana; uncles: Dan McDowell and wife Kathy of Sunray, Jerry Clements and wife Molly of Dumas, Brice Clements and wife Heather of Austin, Ed Clements and wife Donna Sue of Lubbock; aunts: Michele Gibson and husband Jed of Southlake, Marylyn Garth and husband Mike of Dumas, Pamela Jones of Brownwood; nieces: Bobbie Haire, Brooke Haire, Denise Jones; and great niece: Rayne Fuller Haire. Jake loved and was loved and will be missed by many more relatives and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019