James Albert Parker



James Albert "Jimmy" Parker long time Abilene resident passed away peacefully at his home in New Braunfels, TX surrounded by his loving family on September 8, 2020. Services will be held privately by his family.



Jimmy was born to Albert & Blanche Parker in Fort Worth TX on July 1, 1935. Jimmy graduated from Irving High School in 1953 and enlisted in the US Naval Reserves where he proudly served until 1961. Jimmy worked for Western Union as a Technician from 1960 - 1989. Jimmy owned the Archery Pro Shop from 1975-1979. Jimmy owned Parker & Parker Bookkeeping Service from 1993-2005. Jimmy prepared tax returns for H&R Block for 20 years. Jimmy married the love of his life Noretta Ann Mayfield on May 31, 1957 and they raised two daughters.



Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Albert & Blanche Parker. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years Noretta; Daughter Layna Parker of Springfield, NE; Daughter Rhonda Harris & husband Jack Harris of New Braunfels, TX; Granddaughter Brandi Frerich & husband Matt; Granddaughter Amber Hooper & husband Sean; Grandson Ryan Harris; one great granddaughter; Cousin Robert Parker & wife Marilyn; Cousin David Parker & wife Lonnie; Cousin Linda Parker Mulkey & husband Lee; Cousin Paul Parker & wife Kim.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store