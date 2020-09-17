James Amerson



Munday - James E. Amerson, 85, of Munday passed away Wednesday, September 16th, 2020. He was born September 29th, 1934 in Hamlin, TX to James H. and Louise Amerson. He and Shirley (Eubank) were married 64 years in June. James earned his degree in business from North Texas State University in Denton.



James was passionate about his family, his church and sports. He was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church in Munday. He served on the finance board, sang in the choir and was a Sunday School teacher for many years.



James worked at the Highway Department for 40 years. After retirement, he began farming which he did until the age of 83. He was also involved in real estate, insurance and stocks and bonds which he enjoyed. He served as President of the School Board for eight years.



James loved sports. His younger brother, Glen Amerson played football for Texas Tech and then was drafted to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1960's. He was a very proud brother and attended as many games as he could locally. He also enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys.



He enjoyed times at the lake and water sports. He loved reading his Bible, farm magazines and newspapers. More recently, he enjoyed bird watching of his back porch. He never met a stranger and loved to talk to anyone that would listen.



James is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, his daughter, Tammy Amerson-Wilson of Fredericksburg, TX, his brother, Glen Amerson and wife Jenifer of Branham,TX, two grandchildren, Nicholas Wilson of San Marcos, TX and Hannah Wilson of Fayetteville, AR. Also, one niece and nephew.



Services will be held Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Munday at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow in Johnson Memorial Cemetery under the direction of McCauley-Smith Funeral Home.









